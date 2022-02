Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s budget carrier Scoot has stopped accepting bookings to Hong Kong until March 7, signaling it is the latest airline to be banned from flying to the city for two weeks.

The move severs one of the last air links between the Asian financial hubs, with a Feb. 22 service by Cathay Pacific Ltd.’s HK Express unit the sole flight from Singapore to Hong Kong remaining this month. The route was one of the busiest in the world before the pandemic hit.