Hungary’s Orban Sees Temporary Budget Hit From EU Funds Dispute

  • Cabinet to use its fiscal resources to replace some EU aid
  • Hungary, Poland lost court decision on EU budgetary powers
Photographer: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Hungary will use its own budget to temporarily replace European Union aid withheld due to a dispute over democratic standards, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday.

An EU Court of Justice decision this week affirmed the bloc’s right to deploy tough new powers that could deny Poland and Hungary billions of euros of funding for allegedly violating its norms.