Hungary’s Orban Sees Temporary Budget Hit From EU Funds Dispute

PoliticsHungary’s Orban Sees Temporary Budget Hit From EU Funds DisputeCabinet to use its fiscal resources to replace some EU aidHungary, Poland lost court decision on EU budgetary powersViktor OrbanPhotographer: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty ImagesByAndras Gergely+FollowFebruary 19, 2022, 1:07 PM UTCHungary will use its own budget to temporarily replace European Union aid withheld due to a dispute over democratic standards, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday.An EU Court of Justice decision this week affirmed the bloc’s right to deploy tough new powers that could deny Poland and Hungary billions of euros of funding for allegedly violating its norms.