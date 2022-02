Daniel Ek is looking beyond Spotify Technology SA.

His venture capital firm, Prima Materia, has invested in a green-steel startup as well as in funds focused on artificial intelligence, life sciences and climate. Ek’s company, which started operating in February 2021, also allocated 100 million euros ($113.5 million) to German security firm Helsing in November -- all part of Ek’s plan to put about $1 billion of his wealth in European startups.