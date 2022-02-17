Bitcoin Tests $42,000 Level as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh

MarketsCryptoBitcoin Tests $42,000 Level as Russia-Ukraine Tensions WeighToken falls as much as 5%, dipping below 50-day moving averageVolatility seems to demonstrate a long-term downtrend: analystPhotographer: Paul Yeung/BloombergByAkayla Gardner+FollowFebruary 17, 2022, 4:18 PM UTCFromBitcoin briefly fell below $42,000, testing its 50-day moving average, as renewed fears of a possible Ukraine invasion by Russia weighed on global markets including risk assets.The biggest cryptocurrency on the market dipped as much as 5.4%, while Ether, the second largest token, fell 5.7% and Polkadat led a downturn in smaller-cap tokens, also known as altcoins.