Bitcoin Tests $42,000 Level as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh

  • Token falls as much as 5%, dipping below 50-day moving average
  • Volatility seems to demonstrate a long-term downtrend: analyst
Illustrations of Cryptocurrency In Hong Kong
Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Bitcoin briefly fell below $42,000, testing its 50-day moving average, as renewed fears of a possible Ukraine invasion by Russia weighed on global markets including risk assets.

The biggest cryptocurrency on the market dipped as much as 5.4%, while Ether, the second largest token, fell 5.7% and Polkadat led a downturn in smaller-cap tokens, also known as altcoins.