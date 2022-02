A chorus of New York’s politicians including Mayor Eric Adams called the killing of Christina Yuna Lee inside her Chinatown apartment on Sunday “horrific” and promised not to let the "violence go unchecked.”

The words have provided little comfort to many members of New York's Asian American and Pacific Islander community, who say a string of high-profile deaths and hate crimes has prompted too many vigils and public proclamations and not enough actionable steps toward a safer city.