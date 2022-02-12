 Skip to content
Turkey to Cut VAT on Staple Foods in Bid to Tame Inflation

  • Government app to help consumers find cheapest prices
  • Inflation running at highest rate since Erdogan took power
A resident shops at the Fatih outdoor food market in Istanbul.

Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg
Turkey will reduce value-added tax on staple foods to 1% from 8% in an effort to bring down inflation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.