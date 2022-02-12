Turkey to Cut VAT on Staple Foods in Bid to Tame Inflation

BusinessTurkey to Cut VAT on Staple Foods in Bid to Tame InflationGovernment app to help consumers find cheapest pricesInflation running at highest rate since Erdogan took powerA resident shops at the Fatih outdoor food market in Istanbul.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/BloombergByInci Ozbek+FollowFebruary 12, 2022, 2:00 PM UTCSign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Turkey will reduce value-added tax on staple foods to 1% from 8% in an effort to bring down inflation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.