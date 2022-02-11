Bolt’s 27-Year-Old Co-Founder Is Worth Billions and Going After the Valley Elite

Ryan Breslow has managed to alienate some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham tweeted that the 27-year-old entrepreneur was in “mania territory,” investor Garry Tan said he was telling “self-serving lies,” and VC Marc Andreessen mocked him for not working on Fridays.

The blowback came after a series of fiery tweets in which Breslow slammed the popular accelerator Y Combinator, attacked his sometime rival Stripe Inc. and called the Silicon Valley startup industry a “boys club” full of “mob bosses.” It was a remarkable show of bomb throwing for a young co-founder of a startup at a precarious time for tech markets.