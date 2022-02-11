As Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max Battle Over Hollywood’s Top Stars This Lawyer Has Their Backs

Nina Shaw expected to spend the first few months of 2022 at award ceremonies celebrating her clients, a long list of luminaries that includes filmmakers Ava DuVernay and F. Gary Gray, as well as actress Yvonne Orji. The Hollywood lawyer also thought she might get back on the road, traveling for work and a long-awaited family trip to France. Instead, like so many people, she’s still stuck at home.

But when not battling a mild case of the omicron blues, Shaw is studying the impact of the pandemic on her clients. The last two years have accelerated a shift away from traditional business models, built around movie theaters and TV, and hastened the embrace of streaming.