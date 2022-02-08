Goldman Alum’s Grocery App Seeking $1 Billion in Korea IPO, Sources Say

Kurly Corp., the maker of a Korean mobile app for delivering fresh groceries created by a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker, is seeking to raise about $1 billion in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.

The Seoul-based company behind the Market Kurly app could be valued at about $4 billion to $6 billion in a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Kurly aims to submit an application for preliminary approval to the Korea Exchange as soon as the first quarter, and could start trading on the Kospi this year, one of the people said.