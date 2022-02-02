Suicide Squad Video Game Is Delayed Until 2023

Warner Media has quietly delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic books until 2023, according to people familiar with its development.

Several other big video game projects from Warner Bros. have also been pushed back. Titles based on Harry Potter, Batman and a LEGO version of Star Wars were all planned for 2021 but slipped into this year due to production problems caused by the pandemic and other development challenges. Warner Bros. had originally said that the Suicide Squad game, which features a crew of comic book antiheroes battling against brainwashed superheroes like Superman, would also be out in 2022.