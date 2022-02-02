 Skip to content
Tesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Noticed

  • Tesla CEO says president is ‘damp sock puppet in human form’
  • Biden antipathy stems from difference on unions, official says
Elon Musk and Joe Biden
Source: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden calls himself a union guy and a car guy, and he’s embraced electric vehicles as vital to his economic and climate ambitions.

But there’s one U.S. car company he won’t talk about: Tesla Inc., the world’s most valuable automaker and the global brand most clearly associated with EVs. 