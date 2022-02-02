Tesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Noticed

PoliticsHyperdriveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedTesla CEO says president is ‘damp sock puppet in human form’Biden antipathy stems from difference on unions, official saysElon Musk and Joe BidenSource: BloombergByDana Hull and Jennifer Jacobs+FollowFebruary 2, 2022, 3:04 PM UTCFromPresident Joe Biden calls himself a union guy and a car guy, and he’s embraced electric vehicles as vital to his economic and climate ambitions.But there’s one U.S. car company he won’t talk about: Tesla Inc., the world’s most valuable automaker and the global brand most clearly associated with EVs.