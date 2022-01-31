UAE Intercepts Missile Fired During Israel President’s Visit

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi fighters during the first visit by Israel’s president since the countries normalized ties.

The UAE destroyed the missile and there were no casualties, with missile fragments falling “outside of populated areas,” according to a Defense Ministry statement published on the country’s official news agency early Monday morning. Houthi armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed the attack on the Persian Gulf nation, the third in a month.