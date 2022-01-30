IPOs Run Out of Steam as Selloff Rattles Global Equity Markets

MarketsDealsIPOs Run Out of Steam as Selloff Rattles Global Equity MarketsDeal volume is down by 60% versus a record start in 2021Equity markets have suffered wild swings throughout JanuaryByJulia Fioretti, Swetha Gopinath, and Pei Li+FollowJanuary 30, 2022, 9:00 AM UTCInitial public offerings have gotten off to a rough start of the year.Globally, $26.7 billion worth of IPOs have priced, marking a 60% drop from the same period a year earlier. Now, pulled deals are piling up under pressure from roiling markets.