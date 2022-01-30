 Skip to content
Markets
Deals

IPOs Run Out of Steam as Selloff Rattles Global Equity Markets

  • Deal volume is down by 60% versus a record start in 2021
  • Equity markets have suffered wild swings throughout January

Initial public offerings have gotten off to a rough start of the year.

Globally, $26.7 billion worth of IPOs have priced, marking a 60% drop from the same period a year earlier. Now, pulled deals are piling up under pressure from roiling markets.