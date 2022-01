Ophelia Snyder spent her early twenties making marine biology documentaries for the Discovery Channel. Now, at 29, she’s managing $2.5 billion in a risky and volatile corner of finance.

Snyder’s firm, 21Shares, is based in Zug — known as Switzerland's Crypto Valley — and offers European investors exchange-traded funds based on Bitcoin as well as tokens familiar only to the crypto cognoscenti, like Polkadot and Avalanche.