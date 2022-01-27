FCC Adds China Unicom to List of Chinese Telecoms Banned in U.S. on Espionage Fears

PoliticsCybersecurityFCC Adds China Unicom to List of Chinese Telecoms Banned in U.S. on Espionage FearsAgency continues actions against Chinese state-owned providersFCC Chief Rosenworcel cites ‘mounting evidence’ on securityPhotographer: Qilai Shen/BloombergByTodd Shields+FollowJanuary 27, 2022, 4:21 PM UTCUpdated onJanuary 27, 2022, 5:08 PM UTCThe U.S. Federal Communications Commission ejected China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. from the U.S. market, adding to the tally of Chinese telecommunications companies sanctioned by the agency over security concerns.Thursday’s actions on a 4-0 vote follows last year’s FCC action to bar China Telecom (Americas) Corp., and the agency’s refusal two years earlier to let China Mobile Ltd. enter the U.S. market.