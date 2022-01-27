 Skip to content
FCC Adds China Unicom to List of Chinese Telecoms Banned in U.S. on Espionage Fears

  • Agency continues actions against Chinese state-owned providers
  • FCC Chief Rosenworcel cites ‘mounting evidence’ on security
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission ejected China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. from the U.S. market, adding to the tally of Chinese telecommunications companies sanctioned by the agency over security concerns.

Thursday’s actions on a 4-0 vote follows last year’s FCC action to bar China Telecom (Americas) Corp., and the agency’s refusal two years earlier to let China Mobile Ltd. enter the U.S. market.