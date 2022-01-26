Samsung Profit Misses After More Spending on Workers, Tech

Samsung Electronics Co.’s fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates after the company distributed a special bonus and increased spending on advanced production technology for chips and displays.

South Korea’s biggest company had its fourth successive record quarter of sales in the final three months of the year, with net income rising to 10.64 trillion won ($8.9 billion), according to a statement Thursday. Analysts predicted 11.1 trillion won on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung disclosed preliminary numbers earlier this month, including a more than 50% increase in operating profit. The company paid special bonuses to employees in late December.