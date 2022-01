Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting a study of a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, enrolling participants in a clinical trial that will evaluate the shot’s ability to prompt an immune response in adults.

New York state has seen an 86% decrease in cases since its Jan. 7 peak. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus moved closer to serving a second five-year term after securing the group’s nomination.