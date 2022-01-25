BOE Silence Leaves Investors Seeing Signal for Action on Rates

MarketsEconomicsBOE Silence Leaves Investors Seeing Signal for Action on RatesPolicy makers have made few comments since December increaseInvestors anticipate a several more increases this yearByDavid Goodman+FollowJanuary 25, 2022, 5:00 AM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England officials have largely decided to keep quiet in the run-up to February’s crunch meeting, allowing expectations to solidify for another interest rate increase.