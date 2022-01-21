Ireland Ends Early Pub Closings as Most Covid Restrictions Scrapped

Ireland is dropping most pandemic restrictions, including early closing times for bars and restaurants and a work-from-home order, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

It’s the latest sign that Europe’s approach to Covid-19 is shifting toward something resembling a road back to normal as concern surrounding the omicron variant eases even amid record cases. England this week outlined a dramatic move to scrap rules for people to mask in shops and end mandatory isolation. France also will relax curbs.