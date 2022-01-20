Bank of Russia Seeks to Outlaw Mining and Trading of Crypto

MarketsCryptoBank of Russia Seeks to Outlaw Mining and Trading of CryptoCentral bank proposed a far-ranging ban in a report ThursdayRussia’s FSB is also pushing for a ban on cryptocurrenciesRacks of mining rigs at a cryptocurrency mining center in Nadvoitsy, Russia.Photographer: Rudakov/BloombergByEvgenia Pismennaya and Andrey Biryukov+FollowJanuary 20, 2022, 6:00 AM UTCUpdated onJanuary 20, 2022, 12:00 PM UTCFromFollow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.The central bank of Russia, the third-biggest crypto mining nation in the world, proposed a blanket ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies domestically.