India’s State Power Giant Looks to Coal Imports to Avoid Crunch

India’s largest electricity producer is stepping up a campaign of coal imports as the nation seeks to avoid a new power crunch.

State-run NTPC Ltd. has sought about 10 million tons of overseas coal since it issued its first international tender in two years in October, according to documents posted on its website. The reversal after years of supporting the government’s push to favor local producers underscores concern about a repeat of fuel shortages that triggered outages and power restrictions last year.