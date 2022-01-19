 Skip to content
India’s State Power Giant Looks to Coal Imports to Avoid Crunch

  • NTPC seeking bids for almost 10 million tons of foreign fuel
  • Imports will rise despite policies to favor local production

India’s largest electricity producer is stepping up a campaign of coal imports as the nation seeks to avoid a new power crunch

State-run NTPC Ltd. has sought about 10 million tons of overseas coal since it issued its first international tender in two years in October, according to documents posted on its website. The reversal after years of supporting the government’s push to favor local producers underscores concern about a repeat of fuel shortages that triggered outages and power restrictions last year. 