Cryptocurrency ATMs, one visible reminder of Singaporeans’ rising appetite for digital tokens, are being closed down as the city-state moves to dramatically limit consumer marketing of crypto.

Daenerys & Co., Singapore’s biggest operator of the machines, ceased its services to comply with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s request, the company said late Tuesday. “MAS’s new guidelines regarding ATMs were an unexpected surprise,” Daenerys said in a reply to questions from Bloomberg.