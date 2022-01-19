BlackRock Restarts Fundraising for Long-Term PE Strategy

BlackRock Inc. is making a new push to raise money for its long-term private equity fund after initially struggling to attract investors.

The world’s largest asset manager is seeking to gather an additional $2 billion to $3 billion for its Long Term Private Capital strategy, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The fund, which acquires stakes in private companies, announced its initial close last January, having amassed $3.44 billion, falling short of its earliest target of as much as $12 billion.