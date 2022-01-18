HSBC Splits Hong Kong Team to Different Locations to Manage Quarantine Risks

HSBC Holdings Plc warned traders that one of the main risks to business continuity is the city’s quarantine policy as the Asian financial hub tightens to contain a fifth wave of infections.

Hong Kong, which is pursuing a Covid Zero strategy to match mainland China, has employed some of the strictest measures in the world to keep infections at bay. Authorities have sent close contacts of positive cases to quarantine camps for several weeks and also banned flights from eight countries, on top of mandating 21 days in hotel isolation for most incoming travelers.