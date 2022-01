A majority of Americans fault President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation and the economy, according to a CBS News poll, which also found that people increasingly find government guidance on Covid-19 confusing.

The poll suggests that inflation, which has reached the highest level in 40 years, is the biggest challenge, with 65% saying the Biden administration isn’t focused enough on accelerating prices. More than half -- 58% -- said it also isn’t focused enough on the economy.