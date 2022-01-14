Omicron Less Severe Even for Unvaccinated, Study Says

BusinessOmicron Less Severe Even for Unvaccinated, Study SaysResults adjusted for vaccines and prior infection immunityAdjustments show that omicron may be 25% less lethalA health worker prepares a coronavirus swab test at a Covid-19 testing site in Cape Town, South Africa.Photographer: Dwayne Senior/BloombergByAntony Sguazzin+FollowJanuary 14, 2022, 8:04 AM UTCUpdated onJanuary 14, 2022, 8:51 AM UTCSign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on TwitterThe omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the delta strain even in those who are unvaccinated or who haven’t had a prior Covid-19 infection, a study from South Africa’s Western Cape province showed.