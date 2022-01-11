Tesla Price Cut Fuels Doubling of Foreign EV Sales in Japan

Hyperdrive
Tesla Price Cut Fuels Doubling of Foreign EV Sales in JapanBy
Sales of imported EVs more than doubled to 8,610 last year
Japan has been a tough market to crack for electric vehicles
New registrations of imported electric vehicles in Japan more than doubled in 2021, an encouraging sign for the likes of Tesla Inc. in what has been a tough market for foreign EV-makers.
Registrations for imported EVs totaled 8,610 last year, up from 3,238 in 2020, Japan Automobile Imported Association said Tuesday. EVs accounted for 3.3% of foreign car registrations in Japan, compared with 1.3% the previous year.