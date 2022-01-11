 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Technology
relates to Singtel Weighing Options for Australia Optus Fiber Assets, Sources Say
Singtel Weighing Options for Australia Optus Fiber Assets, S...
relates to India to Own 35.8% in Vodafone Idea After Converting Dues
India to Own 35.8% in Vodafone Idea After Converting Dues
relates to Pagaya Is Said to Add $150 Million to PIPE in SPAC Merger Deal
Pagaya Is Said to Add $150 Million to PIPE in SPAC Merger De...
relates to TPG, Goldman, Thoma Bravo Bet on Project44 at $2.4 Billion Value
TPG, Goldman, Thoma Bravo Bet on Project44 at $2.4 Billion V...
relates to Rogers Makes Staffieri CEO With Family Feud Still Boiling
Rogers Makes Staffieri CEO With Family Feud Still Boiling
relates to Car-Sharing Service Turo Files for IPO Showing Revenue Jump
Car-Sharing Service Turo Files for IPO Showing Revenue Jump
relates to Meta Delays Office Return to March 28 and Will Require Boosters
Meta Delays Office Return to March 28 and Will Require Boost...
relates to Jimmy Fallon’s Obsession With Wordle Sends Wrong Games Up Charts
Jimmy Fallon’s Obsession With Wordle Sends Wrong Games Up Ch...
relates to Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down
Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down
relates to Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply
Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply
Technology

Delays Seen for Singapore Resort Developments on Covid, BT Says

By

Iconic Singapore resorts Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa are both expected to see delays in development projects, Business Times reported, though the extent of those delays is unclear.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said both Marina Bay Sands, which is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Resorts World Sentosa had indicated potential for delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to pandemic-related disruptions in the construction industry, the paper reported, citing remarks made in Parliament on Monday.