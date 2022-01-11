Delays Seen for Singapore Resort Developments on Covid, BT Says

Iconic Singapore resorts Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa are both expected to see delays in development projects, Business Times reported, though the extent of those delays is unclear.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said both Marina Bay Sands, which is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Resorts World Sentosa had indicated potential for delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to pandemic-related disruptions in the construction industry, the paper reported, citing remarks made in Parliament on Monday.