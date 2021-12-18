 Skip to content
Technology

Disney, YouTube Fail to Reach Deal for Channels Including ESPN

By

YouTube said it lost Walt Disney Co. programming such as ESPN on the YouTube TV platform after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

The current agreement between Disney and Google’s video service expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday New York time. Youtube said it will “continue conversations with Disney” to restore content and is reducing its subscription price on the cable-like service by $15 to $45.99 a month while the affected channels are off its service.