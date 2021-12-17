Job Recovery Lags in Many of America’s Most Populated Cities

Many economists are forecasting an increasingly bright labor market at the national level, but several metro-area economies still have a long way to go to fully recover, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago -- Americas three most-populated cities -- are among the top 20 metro areas by jobs shortfall. Nationwide, 88 of the top 100 showed fewer jobs in October 2021 compared to February 2020, the New York Fed found in data released Friday.