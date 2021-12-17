Covid Infections Are Down in South Africa’s Capital, Wastewater Shows

Prognosis
Covid Infections Are Down in South Africa’s Capital, Wastewater ShowsBy
Updated on
-
Omicron was first identified in the capital, Pretoria
-
Cases are rising across at least seven of nine provinces
Covid-19 infections are falling in the municipal area that includes South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, according to analyses of wastewater samples, indicating that the omicron wave may have peaked in the city where it was first found in the country.
The findings align with comments by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday that the omicron-driven wave may be peaking in Gauteng, where Pretoria and Johannesburg are situated.