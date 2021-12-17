Covid Hospitalizations Spike in London as Omicron Spreads

Business
Covid Hospitalizations Spike in London as Omicron SpreadsBy
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is starting to rise in London, the latest sign that omicron has taken hold in the capital.
It comes as the U.K. reported its third consecutive day of record numbers of new coronavirus cases. Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, warned on Wednesday that the “phenomenal pace” at which the strain is spreading will trigger a surge in admissions to hospital over Christmas.