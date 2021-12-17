Amtrak Works to Keep the NYC Rail Tunnel Open Until Its Gateway Project Is Done

Amtrak’s $12.3 billion plan for a new commuter-train path under the Hudson River between New Jersey and Manhattan will take more than a decade to complete. In the meantime, it’s working to keep open the current tunnel.

The railroad operator, which owns the existing North River Tunnel, will outline a series of interim projects in a report released this week, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg. The work, which is ongoing and will take more than two years, involves eliminating water in the tunnel that causes signal failures and corrosion and improving the tunnel’s drainage system.