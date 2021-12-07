Crypto Play-to-Earn 'GameFi' Apps Surpass DeFi in User Popularity

While DeFi has become a popular buzzword among the crypto hip, it turns out that GameFi is increasingly where the action is these days.

Nearly 50% of active cryptocurrency wallets connected to decentralized applications in November were for playing games, according to crypto data tracker DappRadar. The percentage of wallets linked to decentralized finance, or DeFi, dapps fell to 45% during the same period, after months of being the leading dapp use case.