 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Democrat Stacey Abrams Announces Second Bid for Georgia Governor
Democrat Stacey Abrams Announces Second Bid for Georgia Gove...
relates to Abortion Case Puts Gay Rights at Risk, Liberal Justice Warns
Abortion Case Puts Gay Rights at Risk, Liberal Justice Warns
relates to Here’s What the Supreme Court Justices Said About the Mississippi Abortion Case
Here’s What the Supreme Court Justices Said About the Missis...
relates to Facebook Won’t Change If ‘Only Incentive is Profit,’ Haugen Says
Facebook Won’t Change If ‘Only Incentive is Profit,’ Haugen...
relates to Mississippi Abortion Activists Protest as Justices Weigh Ban
Mississippi Abortion Activists Protest as Justices Weigh Ban
relates to U.S. and EU Set to Discuss Joint Approach to Assertive China
U.S. and EU Set to Discuss Joint Approach to Assertive China
relates to House Transportation Chairman Peter DeFazio to Retire After 2022
House Transportation Chairman Peter DeFazio to Retire After...
relates to Shutdown Risk Rises as U.S. Congress Stalls on Stopgap Bill
Shutdown Risk Rises as U.S. Congress Stalls on Stopgap Bill
relates to Supreme Court Justices Wrestle With Past in Fiery Hearing on Abortion’s Future
Supreme Court Justices Wrestle With Past in Fiery Hearing on...
relates to Supreme Court Justices Suggest Sweeping Pullback on Abortion
Supreme Court Justices Suggest Sweeping Pullback on Abortion
Politics

Biden’s Candidates for Fed Supervision Post Include Bostic, Bloom Raskin, Corday

By
,
, and
Updated on
  • Wilson, Cook, Spriggs, Dynan also in contention for board
  • White House conducting interviews for Fed nominations
NEC's Deese on Omicron Variant, Fed Picks

President Joe Biden is considering Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Duke University law professor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s top banking regulator, along with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Richard Cordray and others, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House is presently conducting interviews for positions on the Fed’s Board of Governors, the people said. Biden has said he’ll soon announce nominees for three seats on the Fed board, including vice chair for supervision.