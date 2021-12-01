Biden’s Candidates for Fed Supervision Post Include Bostic, Bloom Raskin, Corday

President Joe Biden is considering Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Duke University law professor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s top banking regulator, along with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Richard Cordray and others, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House is presently conducting interviews for positions on the Fed’s Board of Governors, the people said. Biden has said he’ll soon announce nominees for three seats on the Fed board, including vice chair for supervision.