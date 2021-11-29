Supreme Court Justices Will Decide If Abortion Rights Survive. Here’s Where They Stand

The fate of abortion rights in the U.S. rests with a Supreme Court that now has a 6-3 conservative majority. Three of the six conservatives were appointed by then-President Donald Trump, who promised during his first campaign to nominate only anti-abortion justices.

The court will hear arguments Wednesday in a Mississippi appeal that asks the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi is defending its ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a far more stringent restriction than any the Supreme Court has previously upheld.