 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Russia Says U.S. Forcing Its Diplomats Out as Tensions Escalate
Russia Says U.S. Forcing Its Diplomats Out as Tensions Escal...
relates to Indian Farmers Press Modi for More After Forcing His Retreat
Indian Farmers Press Modi for More After Forcing His Retreat
relates to Singapore Says Malaysia Suggested Reviving High-Speed Rail Talks
Singapore Says Malaysia Suggested Reviving High-Speed Rail T...
relates to Japan to Halt Entry by New Foreigners on Omicron Fears
Japan to Halt Entry by New Foreigners on Omicron Fears
relates to Abortion’s Future Belongs to a Supreme Court Reshaped by Trump
Abortion’s Future Belongs to a Supreme Court Reshaped by Tru...
relates to Japan Shuts Borders; Singapore Delays Travel Lanes: Virus Update
Japan Shuts Borders; Singapore Delays Travel Lanes: Virus Up...
relates to India’s Lower House of Parliament Moves to Scrap Farm Laws
India’s Lower House of Parliament Moves to Scrap Farm Laws
relates to Urgent Push to Gauge Omicron Threat on Claim Symptoms ‘Mild’
Urgent Push to Gauge Omicron Threat on Claim Symptoms ‘Mild’
relates to China Says U.S. Blacklist Move Defies Xi-Biden Pact
China Says U.S. Blacklist Move Defies Xi-Biden Pact
relates to Iceland’s Cabinet Raises Climate Goal as Glaciers Melt
Iceland’s Cabinet Raises Climate Goal as Glaciers Melt
Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg
Politics

Supreme Court Justices Will Decide If Abortion Rights Survive. Here’s Where They Stand

The most important abortion case in a generation will be argued Wednesday before the nation’s top court. These nine justices will decide the outcome.

By

The fate of abortion rights in the U.S. rests with a Supreme Court that now has a 6-3 conservative majority. Three of the six conservatives were appointed by then-President Donald Trump, who promised during his first campaign to nominate only anti-abortion justices.

The court will hear arguments Wednesday in a Mississippi appeal that asks the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi is defending its ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a far more stringent restriction than any the Supreme Court has previously upheld.