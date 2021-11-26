Black Friday Sale Comes to Wall Street as Pandemic Fears Return

Markets
Black Friday Sale Comes to Wall Street as Pandemic Fears ReturnBy
-
S&P 500 ends holiday-shortened week joining global selloff
-
New Covid strain risks upending bullish outlook for 2022
Wall Street has had plenty to be grateful for this year: Sixty-six records for the S&P 500 Index. Stock funds luring more cash in 2021 than in the previous 19 years combined. One of the fastest profit recoveries in history.
Now American traders barely finished with Thanksgiving just got a reality check as global markets plunge on the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in southern Africa.