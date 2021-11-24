 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Technology
relates to Europe Mulls New Curbs; Putin Gets Two Boosters: Virus Update
Europe Mulls New Curbs; Putin Gets Two Boosters: Virus Updat...
relates to TikTok Full-Time? Survey Shows Europeans Not Done Quitting Jobs
TikTok Full-Time? Survey Shows Europeans Not Done Quitting J...
relates to Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys More Zoom as It Slumps on Growth Concerns
Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys More Zoom as It Slumps on Growth Conc...
relates to Amazon’s $4 Billion Holiday Fix: Half-Empty Trucks, $3,000 Bonuses
Amazon’s $4 Billion Holiday Fix: Half-Empty Trucks, $3,000 B...
relates to Paytm Soars 17% in Second Session of Gains on ‘Value Buying’
Paytm Soars 17% in Second Session of Gains on ‘Value Buying’
relates to Why the World Is Short of Computer Chips, and Why It Matters
Why the World Is Short of Computer Chips, and Why It Matters
relates to KKR Weighs Raising Telecom Italia Bid to Win Over Vivendi
KKR Weighs Raising Telecom Italia Bid to Win Over Vivendi
relates to HSBC Hires Two Senior Tech-focused Investment Bankers From UBS
HSBC Hires Two Senior Tech-focused Investment Bankers From U...
relates to India to Consider Allowing Crypto Trading for Some Investors
India to Consider Allowing Crypto Trading for Some Investors
relates to India Lawmakers Weigh New Regulator to Oversee Facebook, Twitter
India Lawmakers Weigh New Regulator to Oversee Facebook, Twi...

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Technology

Nvidia’s Arm Bid Sparks Weekly U.K. Talks With FTC

By
and
Updated on
  • CMA’s Coscelli says team also speaks with EU over chip deal
  • G-7 antitrust heads to meet in U.K. to discuss digital markets

The U.K.’s top antitrust regulator says his agency discusses Nvidia Corp.’s controversial bid for Arm Ltd. with his U.S. counterpart Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission “literally every week” in a sign of the intense scrutiny facing the blockbuster chip deal.

Competition and Markets Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrea Coscelli says the frequency of the conversations on the deal -- which is at risk on numerous regulatory fronts -- underscores his cooperation with Khan and her team as well as with the European Commission’s antitrust arm, led by Margrethe Vestager.