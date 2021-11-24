Nvidia’s Arm Bid Sparks Weekly U.K. Talks With FTC

The U.K.’s top antitrust regulator says his agency discusses Nvidia Corp.’s controversial bid for Arm Ltd. with his U.S. counterpart Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission “literally every week” in a sign of the intense scrutiny facing the blockbuster chip deal.

Competition and Markets Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrea Coscelli says the frequency of the conversations on the deal -- which is at risk on numerous regulatory fronts -- underscores his cooperation with Khan and her team as well as with the European Commission’s antitrust arm, led by Margrethe Vestager.