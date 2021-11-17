A Brief Guide to the World’s First Sustainability Re-Linked Bond

It’s the first of its kind: a bond linked to the ethical targets of a pool of its existing loans to various companies.

The $300 million so-called re-linked notes were sold by the Bank of China Ltd.’s London branch last month. The three-year coupon is subject to the environmental, social and governance terms of five loans in its second and third year -- from companies located in the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong and Singapore, according to the bond’s documentation.