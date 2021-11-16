Oil Dips as Traders Assess Potential for Joint Stockpile Release

Oil fell as investors weighed the chances that the Biden administration may tap emergency reserves in a coordinated move with nations such as China, and a mixed report on U.S. Stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6% after easing on Tuesday. President Joe Biden has been weighing the merits of releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to quell gasoline prices. A release by China was raised by the U.S. during this week’s virtual summit with President Xi Jinping, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unidentified person. Beijing is open to the request but hasn’t committed to specific actions, it said.