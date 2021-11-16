Biden Hints at Fed Chair Pick Soon, With Decision Still in Flux

President Joe Biden will decide in coming days who will lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, with a choice of reappointing current Chair Jerome Powell or replacing him with Fed governor Lael Brainard, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday to expect the announcement of a nominee for Fed chair in “the next four days.” The president has ruled out other possible contenders for the job, the person said on condition of anonymity, cautioning that the announcement may slip until next week.