Icahn Threatens Legal Action as Southwest Gas Spat Intensifies

deals
Icahn Threatens Legal Action as Southwest Gas Spat IntensifiesBy
-
Billionaire offering $75 a share to buy remainder of company
-
Board has rejected offer, saying it undervalues Southwest Gas
Activist investor Carl Icahn is threatening to take legal action if Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s leadership sells stock in the company for less than the $75 a share he has offered to take it over.
In a letter Thursday to the company’s board of directors, Icahn repeated his offer at that price to either buy the shares he doesn’t already own or help finance a $1.97 billion acquisition of pipeline company Questar -- a deal he opposes.