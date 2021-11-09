Orban to Lock In Prosecutor Ally Before Close Hungarian Election

Politics
Orban to Lock In Prosecutor Ally Before Close Hungarian ElectionBy
Hungarian leader has moved to cement string of allies
Appointments may entrench Orban’s influence after 2022 vote
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is moving to lock in another close ally in a key position before general elections where a resurgent opposition is looking to roll back his consolidation of power.
Ruling-party lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to set a two-thirds parliamentary threshold to dismiss the chief prosecutor. The move follows a string of appointments, overhauls and rule changes that opposition parties say are designed to preserve Orban’s influence in case of an election defeat.