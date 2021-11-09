 Skip to content
Politics

Orban to Lock In Prosecutor Ally Before Close Hungarian Election

By
  • Hungarian leader has moved to cement string of allies
  • Appointments may entrench Orban’s influence after 2022 vote

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is moving to lock in another close ally in a key position before general elections where a resurgent opposition is looking to roll back his consolidation of power.

Ruling-party lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to set a two-thirds parliamentary threshold to dismiss the chief prosecutor. The move follows a string of appointments, overhauls and rule changes that opposition parties say are designed to preserve Orban’s influence in case of an election defeat.