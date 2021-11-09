 Skip to content
Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
EV ETFs Gear Up for New Flows From Infrastructure Spending Bill

  • Congress allocates about $15 billion to bolster EV industry
  • Electric Vehicle ETFs see double the flows in 2021 than 2020

Exchange-traded funds focused on electric vehicles could catch some momentum from the massive infrastructure bill Congress passed on Friday, which contains billions in new spending for the industry. 

The roughly $1 trillion package allocates $7.5 billion to build out a network of EV chargers and another $7.5 billion for low or zero-emission buses and ferries. 