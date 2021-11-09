EV ETFs Gear Up for New Flows From Infrastructure Spending Bill

Markets
EV ETFs Gear Up for New Flows From Infrastructure Spending BillBy and
Congress allocates about $15 billion to bolster EV industry
Electric Vehicle ETFs see double the flows in 2021 than 2020
Exchange-traded funds focused on electric vehicles could catch some momentum from the massive infrastructure bill Congress passed on Friday, which contains billions in new spending for the industry.
The roughly $1 trillion package allocates $7.5 billion to build out a network of EV chargers and another $7.5 billion for low or zero-emission buses and ferries.