German Utility Doubts Nord Stream 2 Will Be Able to End Gas Crunch

It’s ‘questionable’ whether pipeline can balance market: CFO
Uniper reports 52% jump in earnings on higher energy prices
German utility Uniper SE said it doubts whether Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be able to resolve Europe’s natural gas crisis.
It’s “questionable” whether the long-awaited pipeline, which will bring gas directly to Germany, will be able to balance the market, Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said Friday. Uniper is helping to finance the new link, which is completed but awaiting approvals to start shipping.