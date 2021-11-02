 Skip to content
Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Politics

Biden’s Carbon-Capture Plan Hands Lifeline to Coal Plants

By
Updated on
  • Proposal to increase tax credit for carbon capture decried
  • Possible to see $6 billion in payments to a single plant

Coal-fired power plants would be eligible for billions of dollars in extra tax breaks under President Joe Biden’s economic legislation if they install carbon-capture systems, an incentive that environmental groups say may delay the retirement of dozens of facilities. 

Power plants that capture their carbon dioxide emissions would be eligible for a tax credit of as much as $85 per metric ton under the draft of Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan released by the House last week. That’s an increase from a rate of $50 a metric ton in current law.