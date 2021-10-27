Saudi Says Green Policies Mustn’t Hurt Poor Nations: FII Update

Global efforts to cut planet-warming emissions must avoid hurting poor countries’ economies, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said on the second day of the country’s flagship investment conference.

“What we want to initiate as Saudi Arabia is somewhat more egalitarian,” he said in a discussion at the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. Developing nations must not be forced to pay the same as rich ones for emitting carbon, he said.