Culture & Design
Little Things to Keep Climate Negotiators Happy at Glasgow Talks
From Covid-19 protocols to bad weather, long security lines, transportation options and food offerings, there’s a lot that can go wrong at COP26.
If you thought figuring out the acceptable social rules for post-lockdown gatherings was a challenge, imagine trying to pull off a high-stakes climate summit with more than 100 world leaders. And no pressure, but any mistake could lower the chances of a planet-saving deal.