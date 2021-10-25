Advent Seeks $25 Billion for Its Biggest-Ever Fund

deals
Advent Seeks $25 Billion for Its Biggest-Ever FundBy and
-
U.S. firm only raised its last flagship fund in 2019
-
Investors continue to pour money into private equity industry
Advent International is the latest private equity giant to consider tapping a buoyant fundraising market for a record buyout fund, according to people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. firm is targeting about $25 billion for a new flagship vehicle and could begin seeking commitments next year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.