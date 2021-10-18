 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Cybersecurity
relates to Rapid Cybersecurity Growth Is a Bubble, Billionaire CEO Says
Rapid Cybersecurity Growth Is a Bubble, Billionaire CEO Says
relates to Russian IT Firm Softline Seeks $1.9 Billion Valuation in IPO
Russian IT Firm Softline Seeks $1.9 Billion Valuation in IPO
relates to Iranian Hackers Continue Waging Attacks, Google Warns
Iranian Hackers Continue Waging Attacks, Google Warns
relates to Israel Issues Warning to Economy After Hospital Cyber Attack
Israel Issues Warning to Economy After Hospital Cyber Attack
relates to Trump-Era Pentagon Official Sues as Suspension Reaches 5 Months
Trump-Era Pentagon Official Sues as Suspension Reaches 5 Mon...
relates to Microsoft Says Pact Lets Ex-Amazon Executive Begin New Role
Microsoft Says Pact Lets Ex-Amazon Executive Begin New Role
relates to Russian Cyber Firm to Pursue Global Drive With CEO in Prison
Russian Cyber Firm to Pursue Global Drive With CEO in Prison
relates to Dubai Ruler Ordered Hacking of Runaway Princess With Pegasus
Dubai Ruler Ordered Hacking of Runaway Princess With Pegasus
relates to U.S. Presses Crypto Exchanges to Block Ransomware Profits
U.S. Presses Crypto Exchanges to Block Ransomware Profits
relates to Iranian Hacking Group Discovered Targeting Aerospace and Telecom
Iranian Hacking Group Discovered Targeting Aerospace and Tel...
Cybersecurity

Sinclair Probes Ransomware Attack as Hackers Target Local TV

By
  • Broadcaster says data was taken from its computer network
  • Cox Media Group was hit by cyberattack earlier this year

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said it has launched an investigation after finding its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware.

In a statement, Sinclair, which owns dozens of local TV and sports channels in the U.S., said it found on Sunday that “certain office and operational networks were disrupted” and data was taken from its computer network. The incident also affected advertisers on its local TV stations. 