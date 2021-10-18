Sinclair Probes Ransomware Attack as Hackers Target Local TV

Cybersecurity
Sinclair Probes Ransomware Attack as Hackers Target Local TVBy
-
Broadcaster says data was taken from its computer network
-
Cox Media Group was hit by cyberattack earlier this year
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said it has launched an investigation after finding its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware.
In a statement, Sinclair, which owns dozens of local TV and sports channels in the U.S., said it found on Sunday that “certain office and operational networks were disrupted” and data was taken from its computer network. The incident also affected advertisers on its local TV stations.